MEMORIAL FOR OTHMAN WOK

Commitment to multiracialism a 'golden thread' in Othman Wok's life: PM Lee

PM Lee was among the six who delivered eulogies at the memorial service on Wednesday evening
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
leeuwen@sph.com.sg

BT_20170420_MM1_2847638.jpg
PM Lee Hsien Loong delivering his eulogy at the memorial service for the late Othman Wok at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall on Wednesday. Mr Lee was the first of six people to deliver the eulogies at the memorial.
PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG/THE STRAITS TIMES

BT_20170420_MM2_2847639.jpg
(Above, from left) Daughters Diana and Lily, and widow of Othman Wok, Lina Abdullah, watch a moving video tribute.
PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG/THE STRAITS TIMES

BT_20170420_MM3_2847646.jpg
Mr Lee consoling Mr Othman's widow, Madam Lina Abdullah.
PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG/ THE STRAITS TIMES

BT_20170420_MM3_2847646.jpg
Dr Yaacob delivering his eulogy on Wednesday evening.
PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG/ THE STRAITS TIMES

Singapore

THE late former Cabinet minister Othman Wok led a "full and illustrious life", contributing in different capacities as a journalist, writer, unionist, politician and diplomat.

But, in the words of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, there was one "golden thread" that ran

