Competition Commission fines companies for rigging F1 tender

THE Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has fined a number of companies for colluding to rig tenders called for the Singapore Grand Prix and for an international school.

The companies are the Cyclect Group, consisting of Chemicrete Enterprises, Cyclect Electrical Engineering and Cyclect Holdings; HPH Engineering; and Peak Top Engineering.

CCS said that Cyclect won a tender for electrical services for the Singapore Grand Prix for 2015 to 2017 after colluding with HPH and Peak Top, which submitted higher bids than Cyclect.

For a tender that was seeking asset tagging services by GEMS World Academy, Cyclect unit Chemicrete Enterprises won the contract after seeking HPH's assistance in submitting a higher quote, CCS said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

CCS determined that the companies had infringed Section 34 of the Competition Act.

It fined Cyclect Group more than S$559,290 for the Formula One (F1) tender and S$12,000 for the GEMS Tender.

HPH was slapped with a penalty of S$28,128 for the F1 tender and S$5,000 for the GEMS tender.

Peak Top will have to pay a penalty of S$21,693 for the F1 tender.

CCS said that the Cyclect group received a discount from a potential higher penalty after it applied for leniency with respect to its coming forward with information on the alleged cartel activities.