You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Competition Commission fines companies for rigging F1 tender

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 2:00 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has fined a number of companies for colluding to rig tenders called for the Singapore Grand Prix and for an international school.

The companies are the Cyclect Group, consisting of Chemicrete Enterprises, Cyclect Electrical Engineering and Cyclect Holdings; HPH Engineering; and Peak Top Engineering.

CCS said that Cyclect won a tender for electrical services for the Singapore Grand Prix for 2015 to 2017 after colluding with HPH and Peak Top, which submitted higher bids than Cyclect.

For a tender that was seeking asset tagging services by GEMS World Academy, Cyclect unit Chemicrete Enterprises won the contract after seeking HPH's assistance in submitting a higher quote, CCS said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CCS determined that the companies had infringed Section 34 of the Competition Act.

It fined Cyclect Group more than S$559,290 for the Formula One (F1) tender and S$12,000 for the GEMS Tender.

HPH was slapped with a penalty of S$28,128 for the F1 tender and S$5,000 for the GEMS tender.

Peak Top will have to pay a penalty of S$21,693 for the F1 tender.

CCS said that the Cyclect group received a discount from a potential higher penalty after it applied for leniency with respect to its coming forward with information on the alleged cartel activities.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

collage28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore CEO Lee Ark Boon to step down on Dec 31

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare gets 800m yuan investment, making China's Ping An Capital its 2nd-largest investor

Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening