You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Consumer demand to drive Russian GDP growth in 2018: World Bank

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 7:16 PM

[MOSCOW] Russia's economy is seen growing faster than previously thought in the next three years because of improving consumer demand but still faces risks from lower oil prices and further expansion of Western sanctions, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

The international lender said it now expected Russian gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.7 per cent in 2017, up from a forecast of 1.3 per cent in May, following two years of economic contraction.

Economic growth will continue over the next two years, with GDP seen increasing by 1.7 per cent in 2018 and 1.8 per cent in 2019, because of higher exports and stronger domestic demand, the World Bank said.

Spending by local and foreign consumers will also increase during the 2018 World Cup, it added, supporting businesses in the 11 Russian cities hosting the tournament.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In an environment of relatively high oil prices, macro stabilisation, and improved business and consumer confidence, we expect Russia's economy to continue to grow," the World Bank said in a semi-annual report.

"Consumer demand is expected to be the main engine of GDP growth in 2017-2019. With headline inflation stabilizing around 4 per cent in 2018-2019, real wages are expected to be on an upward growth trajectory."

The World Bank said Russia's economy still faced risks from a drop in the price of oil, its main export, and crude prices would average US$56 a barrel in 2018, down from a current price of around US$63 a barrel.

Further external risks come from a possible expansion of Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, while internally the country has to contend with a vulnerable banking sector, it said.

Russia's banking sector has been under intense scrutiny since the central bank stepped in earlier this year to bail out two of the country's biggest lenders in the space of a month.

But the World Bank added: "It should be emphasized the banking sector risk is not deemed systemic, given the recent failures of some large banks, preserving its stability and maintaining public confidence will be a key challenge."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Germany's SPD leader calls for euro zone budget ahead of Merkel meeting

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMF says Hong Kong property to slow if Fed delivers rate hikes

BOJ's Nakaso says central bank has tools, expertise to exit easy policy

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

What now for 'nuclear' North Korea?

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

Nov 29, 2017
Technology

SGInnovate to invest in 20 startups, engage 15,000 participants under new deep tech strategy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening