You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Corruption cases in Singapore fall to record low in 2016

Only 118 cases or 14.6% of 808 complaints registered for investigations: CPIB
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50

corruption.jpg
CPIB said that it received 808 complaints in 2016, down from 877 in 2015. Of these, 118 cases or 14.6 per cent were registered for investigation - the lowest in 32 years.
ST PHOTO

Singapore

THE Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has said that the number of cases registered for its investigation hit the lowest last year.

CPIB said that it received 808 complaints in 2016, down from 877 in 2015. Of these, 118 cases or 14.6 per cent were registered

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening