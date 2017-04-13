You are here
Corruption cases in Singapore fall to record low in 2016
Only 118 cases or 14.6% of 808 complaints registered for investigations: CPIB
Singapore
THE Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has said that the number of cases registered for its investigation hit the lowest last year.
CPIB said that it received 808 complaints in 2016, down from 877 in 2015. Of these, 118 cases or 14.6 per cent were registered
