CPIB said it had received 808 complaints in 2016, down from 877 in 2015. Of these, 118 cases or 14.6 per cent of the complaints lodged last year were registered for investigation - the lowest in 32 years.

[SINGAPORE] The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said the number of cases registered for its investigation hit the lowest last year.

