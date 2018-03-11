You are here

Home > Government & Economy

CPTPP shows 11 nations know how to make a win-win deal in a time of rising protectionism: PM Lee

Sat, Mar 10, 2018 - 2:50 PM

[SINGAPORE] The recently signed Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement[ for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a significant achievement, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.

It demonstrates that the 11 nations involved "know how to make a win-win deal" in a time of rising nationalism, protectionism and the threat of trade wars, he added.

PM Lee said in a Facebook post that "it's been a long journey" for the signing of the CPTPP, which was previously known as the TPP or Trans-Pacific Partnership.

It was signed in Santiago, Chile on Thursday afternoon, and is open to new members on top of the existing 11: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

PM Lee said he was grateful to the other 10 nations for their commitment to the project, which seeks to promote high standards for broader economic integration in the future.

"Japan is the biggest economy in the CPTPP, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe provided leadership and deftly steered the CPTPP to the finish line," said PM Lee in his Facebook post.

He also thanked Singapore's trade negotiating team, "who slogged for many years, made countless trips and spent much time away from families to make this happen".

Countries will now have to ratify the agreement, a process which involves amending their laws.

"Singapore will ratify the agreement expeditiously, and work closely with our CPTPP partners to improve lives for all our peoples," wrote PM Lee.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Gunman and three hostages found dead at California veterans home

Turnbull says Trump promised him exemption on metals tariffs

China steps up scrutiny of bank shareholders

Far from home and censors, some Chinese students dissent on Xi's power

US seeks 'concrete actions' from N Korea before planned talks

Australia to secure exemption from US tariffs

Editor's Choice

20170906_1504681209681_3334702104739170_2_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Economic agencies have flexibility to let in needed foreign skills

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

BT_20180310_COVER10_3344852.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Brunch

Short cuts

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond fund for local retail investors
3 Koh Brothers unit wins bid for Toho Mansion in Holland Village
4 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
5 Temasek and GIC in talks to buy chunk of internet star Salt Bae's steakhouse: FT
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-03-08T203736Z_989246586_RC14D7D11890_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP-CHILE-SIGNING.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Sans US, smaller CPTPP gains, but it will still lift members' trade

jon5658jwshell.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell waiting to jump into Indonesia small-scale LNG industry

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

2017-08-02T231804Z_1263717511_RC14268F8070_RTRMADP_3_USA-JOBSFAIR.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

US job growth surges in February

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening