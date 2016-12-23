You are here

Credit Suisse asked to cough up US$5-7b in US settlement of toxic debt probe

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 05:50

The US Department of Justice has asked Credit Suisse to pay between US$5 billion and US$7 billion to settle a probe over its sale of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said, but the bank has resisted settling for that amount.
