Credit Suisse asked to cough up US$5-7b in US settlement of toxic debt probe
THE US Department of Justice has asked Credit Suisse to pay between US$5 billion and US$7 billion to settle a probe over its sale of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said, but the bank has resisted settling
