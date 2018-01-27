You are here
Cruise industry added $706m to Singapore's economy in 2016
STB data shows this is a 36% increase from 2010; future of cruise tourism for Singapore, S-E Asia is bright
Singapore
THE Republic's cruise industry directly contributed $706 million to the country's economy in 2016, a 36 per cent increase from 2010.
This is according to latest data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and does not include the indirect spending by tourists on goods
