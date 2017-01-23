You are here
Crumbling lira hits Turkish retailers as costs rise amid slowing economy
Many foreign brands have closed shop while local businesses struggle to pay rent, salaries
Istanbul
TURKISH businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago, he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.
Turkey's currency has lost
