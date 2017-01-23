You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Cuba sends maritime delegation to US

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 06:50

41198825 - 19_01_2017 - CUBA-USA_DEALS.jpg
A delegation of port and maritime officials from Cuba has arrived in the United States for talks on "business opportunities and foreign investment," the Granma official newspaper said on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HAVANA] A delegation of port and maritime officials from Cuba has arrived in the United States for talks on "business opportunities and foreign investment," the Granma official newspaper said on Sunday.

In its online edition, the communist party daily wrote that the main goal of the talks is to "promote the potential that exists in Cuba's maritime sector," especially at its new deepwater port in Mariel, some 50km west of Havana.

The visit, the first from Cuba during the Donald Trump administration, will take the trade officials to various US ports and runs through February 3, according to Granma.

The port of Mariel, which opened in 2014, is a centerpiece of Cuba's future trade and economic development plans.

The Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper reported that the Cuban delegation will be traveling to port Everglades later this week.

The Tampa Bay Times wrote that the visit, which began Saturday, will also include a stop in that city on Florida's west coast on February 1-2.

The visit was arranged during the Barack Obama administration, which initiated moves toward normalisation of relations at the end of 2014.

Mr Obama, who handed over the office of the US presidency to Mr Trump two days ago, eased trade restrictions to allow certain products from private cooperative farms in Cuba to be exported.

But Havana is eager to see an end to a decades-old US trade embargo which remains in place despite the restoration of US-Cuba diplomatic ties.

The Republican-controlled US Congress is reluctant to lift the embargo on the communist island, whose government is branded a dictatorship.

AFP

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening