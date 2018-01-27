You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Currency war is last thing world needs: ECB's Coeure

Fri, Jan 26, 2018 - 9:17 PM

323061640_0-4.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[DAVOS] Major economies should not target their exchange rates for competitive purposes and discussions among policymakers over currencies should be confined to official fora, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"The last thing the world needs today is a currency war," Mr Coeure said a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We live in a world of floating exchange rates, we live in a world where exchange rates are not and should not be targeted for competitive purposes.

"We see lots of volatility created recently by different statements and I think that's just not helpful," Mr Coeure said.

"Volatility is not helpful and if that would reach a point where it would create any unwarranted consequence for us, any unwarranted tightening for monetary policy, we would have to reassess." Mr Coeure's comments come after US officials earlier this week made the case for a weak dollar, sending the greenback tumbling against the euro.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US economic growth slows in Q4 on surging imports

Dutch media reveal country to be secret US ally in war against Russian hackers

Trump says 'America First' will benefit world in Davos speech

UK economy remains a laggard even as growth beats forecasts

China's shadow banking curbs cut local borrowers' lifeline

S'pore needs to appoint 130 female directors annually till 2020 to hit gender diversity target: Grace Fu

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_260118_7.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Graft penalty pushes Keppel into quarterly loss; full-year gain down 72%

BP_USBILLS_260118_8.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

US$ slide to 3-year low against S$ pushing exporters to hedge

BT_20180126_LKGOODLUCK26_3281757.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Real Estate

More projects hopping on collective sale train

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business
2 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
3 Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact
4 DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market
5 Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_factory_260118_106.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

44300000U.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia shares to resume trading on Jan 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening