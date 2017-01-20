You are here
D-Day for global trade as Trump sworn in as 45th US president
But analysts say fears of US protectionist policies affecting Singapore and Asia overblown
Singapore
TODAY, Donald Trump will become the most powerful man in the world. In the next few months, exporters, financial markets and leaders around the world will find out whether his campaign threats will become reality, or not.
If it is any consolation, senior investment
