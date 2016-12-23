Rickmers Maritime, a Singapore-listed trust that operates container ships, said investors rejected a debt restructuring plan for its S$100 million note on Wednesday, prolonging uncertainty about its future.

Rickmers noteholders reject debt restructuring plan

Rickmers Maritime, a Singapore-listed trust that operates container ships, said investors rejected a debt restructuring plan for its S$100 million note on Wednesday, prolonging uncertainty about its future.

Ex-BSI banker Yeo Jiawei found guilty of obstructing justice

Former BSI banker Yeo Jiawei has been found guilty on all four counts of perverting the course of justice.

Sembcorp unit secures financing for power project in Bangladesh

Sembcorp Industries' subsidiary, Sembcorp North-West Power Company, has secured project financing for its Sirajganj power project in Bangladesh.

China Environment lodges CAD report against ex-Chairman and ex-CFO

China Environment said on Wednesday that it has lodged a report to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) against its former Executive Chairman, Huang Min, and former Chief Financial Officer, Chiar Choon Teck.

ComfortDelGro buys out Cabcharge

ComfortDelGro Corp said before Wednesday trading hours that it has entered into an agreement with Cabcharge Australia Ltd to acquire the remaining 49 per cent stake in ComfortDelGro Cabcharge Pty Ltd (CDC) for A$186 million (S$196 million).

SIAEC renews services agreement with SIA Cargo

Main-board listed SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) has inked a S$250 million services agreement with SIA Cargo. This is a renewal of an existing services agreement with SIA Cargo that expires this year.

Fidrec doubles non-insurance related adjudicated claims limit to S$100,000

To give more consumers access to affordable dispute resolution process, the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (Fidrec) on Wednesday said the limit for non-insurance related adjudicated claims would be raised from S$50,000 to S$100,000 per claim.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close lower after early rebound loses steam

Trading on Wednesday was quiet with turnover amounting to a low 1.4 billion units worth S$789.4 million. Rises in the three banks helped the Straits Times Index move into the black intraday but the momentum was not sustained - the index closed with a net loss of 0.68 of a point at 2,910.63. Excluding warrants, there were 168 rises versus 219 falls.