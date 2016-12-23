Singapore's November headline inflation was flat at 0 per cent in year-on-year terms - exactly in line with the market's expectation, and the first non-negative reading in two years.

Singapore's Nov inflation creeps up to 0% - first non-negative reading in 2 years

Singapore's November headline inflation was flat at 0 per cent in year-on-year terms - exactly in line with the market's expectation, and the first non-negative reading in two years.

Singapore's factory output up 11.9% in Nov

Singapore's manufacturing output increased 11.9 per cent in November, compared to the same month last year, lifted by the biomedical manufacturing cluster where output grew 34.8 per cent year-on-year.

Singapore releases 11.25 ha of industrial sites for sale for 1H 2017

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has launched its Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme for the first half of 2017.

AusGroup flags potential event of default

Mainboard-listed AusGroup on Friday flagged a potential event of default tied to the restructuring of S$110 million medium-term notes.

Rickmers Maritime completes vessel sale to partly settle loan

Ship owner Rickmers Maritime Trust has completed the sale of a vessel in connection with the settlement of senior loan facilities that German lender Commerzbank's Singapore branch extended to a unit of the trust, its manager said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.

Singapore shares finish lower; STI down 2.2% for week

The penultimate week of 2016 was not particularly memorable as the Trump-inspired rally of the previous five weeks lost momentum and as liquidity drained rapidly away.