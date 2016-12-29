THE Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) have proposed amendments to the Companies Act, Limited Liability Partnerships Act and Accountants Act, in a joint statement released on Tuesday.

GIC acquires 10% stake in HERE with NavInfo, Tencent

GIC, together with NavInfo, a leading provider of digital maps and location services in China; and Tencent Holdings, will jointly acquire a 10 per cent stake in HERE, the Open Location Platform company.

JTC launches three industrial sites at Woodlands and Tuas

JTC has launched three sites at Woodlands and Tuas under the second half of the 2016 industrial government land sales programme, as part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development.

GLP secures Sagamihara site in Greater Tokyo

Global Logistic Properties (GLP) has secured a site in Sagamihara, Greater Tokyo, which it plans to develop over 655,000 square metres of gross floor area at a total investment cost of 133 billion yen (S$1.6 billion).

Lum Chang unit sells London hotel

Lum Chang Holdings said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has sold a hotel located at 52 to 57 Princes Square, London, for £13.78 million (about S$24.47 million).

Equation Summit issues redeemable convertible bonds, undertakes capital reduction exercise

Equation Summit proposed to issue four redeemable convertible bonds with an aggregate principal value of S$12 million to investors, it announced on Tuesday. The agreement was entered into on Dec 23.

Foreland takes legal action against former executive chairman over possible breaches

Foreland Fabrictech Holdings said on Tuesday that it is in the process of engaging legal advisers to take further action against its former executive chairman, Tsoi Kin Chit, over possible breaches.

Singapore shares end session up 14.71 points, led by banking stocks rally

Singapore shares ended Tuesday's session higher at 2,885.76, up 14.71 points or 0.51 per cent, led by the rally of index movers DBS, OCBC and UOB.