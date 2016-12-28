A survey has found that there is a noticeable disconnect between the government's push for firms to transform as the economy restructures, and how firms are responding to, and implementing these efforts.

Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey

A survey has found that there is a noticeable disconnect between the government's push for firms to transform as the economy restructures, and how firms are responding to, and implementing these efforts.

Singapore Changi Airport's passenger movements in Nov up 3.2% from a year ago

Singapore Changi Airport handled 4.78 million passenger movements in November, up 3.2 per cent from a year ago.

Prices of completed non-landed units slip 0.7% in Nov: NUS

Prices of completed private apartments and condominiums slipped 0.7 per cent in November from a month ago.

Region's private equity deals in Q3 2016 outstrip total investment in H1 2016

Private equity (PE) players have been investing more across South-east Asia in the third quarter of 2016, outstripping the total investment in the region in the first half of the year, with a majority of the total capital going into two ride-hailing applications focusing on Indonesia.

LQS Construction sues Mencast

Construction firm LQS Construction is suing energy services provider Mencast Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary Mencast Marine (MMPL) for S$3.3 million, the alleged balance related to a contract for the construction of an office building.

Swissco unit receives notice of appointment of receivers for vessel

A step-down subsidiary of Swissco Holdings Limited, Liftboat 1 International, has received a notice of appointment of receivers over its vessel Jinshan 1, the company's interim judicial managers announced on Wednesday.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Wednesday

Singapore stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 12.54 points to 2,898.3.