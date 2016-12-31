You are here

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 18:30

Bank lending in Singapore rose 0.4 per cent in November from a month ago, at a weaker pace than the 0.8 per cent growth seen in October, as growth in business and consumer lending eased, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday showed.
Bank lending in Nov up, but weaker than Oct: MAS

GLP US Income Partners III fund gets further syndication of stake as co-investor injects US$26m

Another committed co-investor pumped in US$26 million cash into GLP US Income Partners III, warehouse provider Global Logistics Properties (GLP) announced on Friday. The fund was established to hold a newly acquired US$1.1 billion logistics portfolio from Dallas-based developer Hillwood.

 

Singapore Tourism Board appoints new chairman and board members

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) appointed a new chairman and several new board members, it said in an announcement on Friday.

Keppel and Alpha DC Fund JV unit completes acquisition of Frankfurt data centre facility

The acquisition of the data centre facility in Frankfurt by a unit of a joint venture between Keppel Data Centres Holding (KDCH) and Alpha DC Fund has been completed, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation announced on Friday.

CITM board chairman retires, new chairman appointed

Cambridge Industrial Trust Management Limited (CITM) board chairman Chua Yong Hai will retire on Jan 1, 2017 after serving close to nine years, the manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT) announced on Friday.

SIAC releases rules on conduct of investment arbitration

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has released its first edition of the rules on the conduct of international investment arbitration.

The STI Today

Singapore shares finish the year weaker

A quiet week ended on Friday with the Straits Times Index (STI) first rising close to 2,900 but eventually settling back at 2,880.76 for a net loss of 8.39 points on the day and a loss of 1.97 points or 0.07 per cent for the year.

