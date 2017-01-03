The health of the Singapore economy surprised many - even the government itself - with a full-year growth for 2016 of 1.8 per cent, advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday morning show. ST PHOTO

THE health of the Singapore economy surprised many - even the government itself - with a full-year growth for 2016 of 1.8 per cent, advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday morning show.

Singapore Budget to be delivered on Feb 20

SINGAPORE'S Budget will be delivered on Feb 20, Monday, by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing sector grew by 6.5 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2016

THE manufacturing and services sectors both registered growth, while the construction sector continued to contract.

Private residential prices slip 0.4% in Q4, 3% for full year: URA flash estimates

PRIVATE residential prices slipped 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from a quarter ago, after a steeper 1.5 per cent decline in the third quarter.

HDB resale prices fall 0.1% in Q4 2016: flash estimates

HDB resale prices dipped 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, based on flash estimates from the Housing & Development Board on Tuesday.



The STI Today

Singapore shares finish higher in low volume

IN contrast to 12 months ago when a crashing China market brought the sellers out in force, the Straits Times Index (STI) kicked off 2017 on a more positive note, trading within a narrow band before a 120-point rise in the Dow futures and jumps in the Jardine group enabled it to rise 18.21 points to 2,898.97.