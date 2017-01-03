You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
THE health of the Singapore economy surprised many - even the government itself - with a full-year growth for 2016 of 1.8 per cent, advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday morning show.
Singapore Budget to be delivered on Feb 20
SINGAPORE'S Budget will be delivered on Feb 20, Monday, by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Tuesday.
Manufacturing sector grew by 6.5 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2016
THE manufacturing and services sectors both registered growth, while the construction sector continued to contract.
Private residential prices slip 0.4% in Q4, 3% for full year: URA flash estimates
PRIVATE residential prices slipped 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from a quarter ago, after a steeper 1.5 per cent decline in the third quarter.
HDB resale prices fall 0.1% in Q4 2016: flash estimates
HDB resale prices dipped 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, based on flash estimates from the Housing & Development Board on Tuesday.
The STI Today
Singapore shares finish higher in low volume
IN contrast to 12 months ago when a crashing China market brought the sellers out in force, the Straits Times Index (STI) kicked off 2017 on a more positive note, trading within a narrow band before a 120-point rise in the Dow futures and jumps in the Jardine group enabled it to rise 18.21 points to 2,898.97.