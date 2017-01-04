The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Wednesday gazetted the acquisition of the land occupied by the Raffles Country Club (RCC) along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail.

THE Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Wednesday gazetted the acquisition of the land occupied by the Raffles Country Club (RCC) along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

Pressure on Sibor, SOR continues in the New Year, rising to around 1%

The key three-month Sibor - a benchmark used to price mortgages - stood at 0.96918 per cent on Wednesday, up marginally from the previous 0.96893 per cent.



Container vessel collision causes oil spill on Singapore-Malaysia border

Nearly 300 tonnes of oil spilled into the narrow strait separating Singapore and Malaysia after a collision between two container vessels, the Singapore Marine Port Authority (MPA) said on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse appoints new Singapore CEO, makes other management changes

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Swiss bank said that Benjamin Cavalli, head of Southeast Asia and head of Singapore for private banking, has been appointed as its Singapore CEO.

Sino Grandness partners Wechat Food to distribute food products online

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sino Grandness Food Industry Group on Wednesday said that it has entered into an agreement with Wechat Food to distribute the company's full range of own-branded products through a mobile Internet platform developed by Wechat Food.

Singapore shares end 22.34 points higher on banking stocks rally

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed up 22.34 points or 0.77 per cent at 2,921.31, led by a rally in banking stocks.