Singapore-based Financial Institutions (SGFIs) are now required to establish the tax residency status of all their account holders under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), which has been in effect since January 1, 2017.

Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras

Budget 2017: Deloitte Singapore proposes more support for innovation

Deloitte Singapore has called for the Singapore government to offer more support for innovative activities in view of the popular Production and Innovation Credit Scheme ending in 2017.

STB appoints new global media agency

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed Zenith as its new global media agency for a two-year period starting April 1.

Broker's take: Defence could be the new investment theme for 2017: HSBC

Asia's rising spending on defence is expected to become a more visible investment theme this year and possibly over the next decade, HSBC Global Research said on Friday

Some S$28-35b of construction contracts expected in 2017: BCA

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Friday forecast that the total value of construction contracts to be awarded this year will reach between S$28 billion and S$35 billion, higher than the preliminary estimate of S$26.1 billion for last year.

Vallianz streamlines operations to focus on core vessel chartering business

Offshore marine solution provider Vallianz Holdings is streamlining its operations in response to the challenging marketing conditions in the offshore and marine industry.

Triyards net profit down 66 per cent despite higher revenue

Lower profit margins due to a different mix of products eroded results for Triyards Holdings in its first quarter despite a higher topline.

Singapore stocks finish firmer, STI rises for 4th straight day

Online investment guide Investopedia defines the "January effect" as a seasonal increase in stock prices during the month of January that often occurs at the start of each year.