Lum Chang Holdings said on Monday that its unit Lum Chang Orion has completed the disposal of interest in two subsidiaries.

Lum Chang unit completes sale of interest in subsidiaries

SP launches Free Electrons Global Accelerator programme

Singapore Power (SP) has launched the Free Electrons Global Accelerator programme, which aims to bring together utilities and startups to innovate and co-create the next generation of ideas and clean energy solutions for the industry.

MOT, PSA to start truck platooning trials

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and PSA Corporation on Monday announced that they have signed agreements with two automotive companies, Scania and Toyota Tsusho, to develop and test-bed an autonomous truck platooning system for use on Singapore's public roads.

Chief Justice urges legal sector to embrace technology

Singapore's legal process must be transformed in response to the advances of technology, which threatens to disrupt how the sector operates.

Banyan Tree's first Cuban resort to open for booking from Jan 15

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts on Monday announced that Dhawa Cayo Santa Maria, its first lifestyle resort in Cuba, will open for booking from Jan 15.

Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement with North Atlantic Drilling

Sembcorp Marine on Monday said that a standstill agreement between its unit Jurong Shipyard and North Atlantic Drilling has been further extended to July 6, 2017.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close higher; STI records fifth consecutive rise

The Straits Times Index advanced for the fifth consecutive trading sessions on Monday, gaining 18.91 points at 2,981.54, most likely in response to Friday's US jobs report that raised the likelihood that Wall Street could enjoy a decent Monday itself, with hopes that the Dow Jones Industrial Average might close above 20,000 for the first time ever.