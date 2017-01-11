An Airbitat Smart Cooler unit located at the ticketing area in the Singapore Zoo. Temasek Foundation Ecosperity (TF Ecosperity), a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organisation, on Wednesday announced its funding support of approximately S$6 million for four projects that aim to enhance Singapore's liveability.

Temasek unit funds S$6m into 4 projects to improve S'pore liveability

TEMASEK Foundation Ecosperity (TF Ecosperity), a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organisation, on Wednesday announced its funding support of approximately S$6 million for four projects that aim to enhance Singapore's liveability.

Singtel launches nationwide 450Mbps mobile data speeds

SINGTEL said on Wednesday that it has launched Singapore's fastest mobile network, with the nationwide deployment of a 450 Mbps 4G LTE-Advanced service.



Singapore interest rates fall on seasonal factors and weaker US$

SINGAPORE interest rates have fallen sharply in the second week of the New Year on seasonal factors and a relatively weak US dollar.

Commonwealth Capital launches S$70m integrated food facility

A S$70 million state-of-the-art facility that integrates food logistics, production and services under one roof was officially opened on Wednesday by Commonwealth Capital, an investment holding company with a food and beverage (F&B) portfolio.

Ezion non-executive director trims interest in company

LIM Thean Ee, an independent non-executive director of Ezion Holdings, has trimmed his stake in the oil and gas support service provider.

Ex-Falcon Bank manager jailed 28 weeks, fined S$128,000 for 1MDB-related charges

SWISS national and former Singapore branch manager at Falcon Bank, Jens Sturzenegger, has been sentenced to 28 weeks' jail and fined S$128,000 after pleading guilty to six charges linked to the movement of funds from scandal-riddled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Wednesday

Singapore stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 5.08 points to 3,000.94.