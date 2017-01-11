You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 18:30

39633052 - 25_08_2016 - tfzoo26.jpg
An Airbitat Smart Cooler unit located at the ticketing area in the Singapore Zoo. Temasek Foundation Ecosperity (TF Ecosperity), a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organisation, on Wednesday announced its funding support of approximately S$6 million for four projects that aim to enhance Singapore's liveability.
ST PHOTO

Temasek unit funds S$6m into 4 projects to improve S'pore liveability
TEMASEK Foundation Ecosperity (TF Ecosperity), a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organisation, on Wednesday announced its funding support of approximately S$6 million for four projects that aim to enhance Singapore's liveability.

Singtel launches nationwide 450Mbps mobile data speeds
SINGTEL said on Wednesday that it has launched Singapore's fastest mobile network, with the nationwide deployment of a 450 Mbps 4G LTE-Advanced service.


Singapore interest rates fall on seasonal factors and weaker US$
SINGAPORE interest rates have fallen sharply in the second week of the New Year on seasonal factors and a relatively weak US dollar.

Commonwealth Capital launches S$70m integrated food facility
A S$70 million state-of-the-art facility that integrates food logistics, production and services under one roof was officially opened on Wednesday by Commonwealth Capital, an investment holding company with a food and beverage (F&B) portfolio.

Ezion non-executive director trims interest in company
LIM Thean Ee, an independent non-executive director of Ezion Holdings, has trimmed his stake in the oil and gas support service provider.

Ex-Falcon Bank manager jailed 28 weeks, fined S$128,000 for 1MDB-related charges
SWISS national and former Singapore branch manager at Falcon Bank, Jens Sturzenegger, has been sentenced to 28 weeks' jail and fined S$128,000 after pleading guilty to six charges linked to the movement of funds from scandal-riddled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Wednesday

Singapore stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 5.08 points to 3,000.94.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening