Mapletree Investments is selling perpetual bonds on Thursday, the first Singapore dollar bond issue for 2017.

Tembusu Partners sells 36% interest in Ednovation for more than S$50m

Tembusu Partners said on Thursday that it has divested its 36 per cent stake in homegrown education group, Ednovation, to private equity firm CDH Investments in a deal valued at more than S$50 million.

GLP renews 3.6m sq ft of leases with US customer

GLP, the mainboard-listed logistics company said to be in talks on the possible sale of the firm, announced on Thursday that it has extended 3.6 million sq ft of leases with a customer in the US.

Fincantieri's privatisation offer of Vard Holdings declared unconditional

Vard Holdings said on Thursday that the voluntary conditional cash offer from Fincantieri Oil & Gas to buy out the remaining equity that it does not hold in Vard has been declared unconditional.

Singapore Budget 2017: More for innovation, new regional players and health among EY's wish list

More fiscal measures to encourage enterprise innovation, attract new regional players, sharpen enterprise support and sector competitiveness, as well as promote responsibility for health and wellbeing. These are the main themes surrounding Ernst & Young Solutions LLP's (EY) wish list for Singapore Budget 2017.

Rail reliability up 30% in 2016

Singapore's rail network saw a 30 per cent improvement in reliability last year, with the best performer being the Downtown Line, said Permanent Secretary for Transport Pang Kin Keong.

Singapore shares close lower as STI dips below 3,000

The last time the Straits Times Index (STI) crossed 3,000 in early November 2015, it stayed there for three days. This time, the stay lasted one day less - on Thursday, the STI endured a second consecutive loss, this time by 7.94 points at 2,993.