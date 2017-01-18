A former foreign-exchange trader from Deutsche Bank AG admitted that he cheated the bank by making false trades.



Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank

TOH Hway Khuan, 51, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 13 charges relating to using the bank's account to get preferential rates on the US dollar in November 2009.

COE premiums stable

CATEGORY A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - rose S$788 to S$50,889, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600cc and 130 hp - was down S$299 to S$52,807.

Singapore SMEs that export have the highest average revenue: survey

SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (smes) in singapore that export to overseas markets generate the highest average annual exporting per-company-revenue of us$2.21 million compared with the global average of US$1.5 million, according to a global research study commissioned by fedex express.

Straits Trading to buy residential property in Japan for 925m yen

The property, Splendid Namba II, is a 14-storey freehold rental residential property located in Naniwa-ku, Osaka, Japan.

e-Shang acquires 80% indirect interest in Cambridge Industrial Trust manager

CAMBRIDGE Industrial Trust Management Limited, manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT), announced in a Singapore Exchange filing that nabInvest Capital Partners Pty Limited and CREIM Limited have agreed to sell their aggregate 80 per cent indirect interest in the manager to e-Shang Infinity Cayman Limited, a subsidiary of e-Shang Redwood Limited (ESR).

One in four targeted cyber attacks succeed, but S'pore companies still confident about security: Accenture survey

THIS equates to two to three effective attacks per month for the average company in the past 12 months.



The STI Today

Singapore shares close mixed, despite STI falling for 3rd straight day

SELLING in the shares of the three banks on Wednesday dragged the Straits Times Index to its third consecutive loss - down 12.55 points to 3,000.22.