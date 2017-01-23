You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 18:30

Singapore inflation rose to 0.2 per cent on year in December 2016 from 0.0 per cent in November, due to a stronger pickup in the cost of private road transport.
Singapore inflation rose to 0.2 per cent on year in December 2016 from 0.0 per cent in November, due to a stronger pickup in the cost of private road transport.

Singapore's consumer prices fall 0.2% in H2 '16

Overall prices in Singapore fell by 0.2 per cent in the second half of 2016 when compared to the same period in 2015, with lower- and middle-income households seeing deeper falls than the higher-income group, which saw no change.

 

 

Town councils must plan finances as HDB estate infrastructure ages: MND

Town councils must plan ahead to ensure their long-term finances are sustainable, as well as to build up their sinking funds as HDB estate infrastructure gets older, said Singapore's Ministry of National Development in a statement on Monday.

AA Group in S$25m acquisition deal

AA Group Holdings announced on Monday that it has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Poh Huat Heng Corporation (PHH) to acquire the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Engineering Manufacturing Services and its subsidiary Germaxco for S$25 million.

Procurri to form JV with Congruity to offer maintenance, IT services

Procurri Corporation announced on Monday that its subsidiary Procurri LLC will be forming a joint venture with Congruity LLC to offer independent maintenance and IT support services in the Americas.

Advanced Holdings plans to acquire Agricore Global

Advanced Holdings Limited has entered into a non-binding agreement to acquire the entire equity interest in Agricore Global, together with its subsidiaries and associated companies.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.5 per cent up on Monday

Singapore stocks finished 0.5 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 14.4 points to 3,025.48.

