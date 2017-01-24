Business confidence in Singapore remains weak in the fourth quarter of last year despite a slight increase, according to a joint survey by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA).

Singapore says TPP cannot come into effect, turns to other regional trade initiatives

SINGAPORE now looks to "study the new balance of benefits" with other TPP members in this new landscape, said a spokesman of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in response to The Business Times' queries.

Report on the future of Singapore's economy will focus on doing more with less

SINGAPORE'S economic growth cannot be achieved through manpower growth, but should be pursued based on productivity and innovation, Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday as he gave a preview of an upcoming governmental report about how the country's economy will enter its next phase.

Singapore slips to 7th place in ranking for high-end rental accommodation in Asia

ACCORDING to the latest Accommodation Survey published by mobility solutions provider ECA International, rents for an unfurnished three-bedroom apartment across popular expatriate neighbourhoods in Singapore average US$4,535 per month.

Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director

A DAY after the EGM which saw the removal of the entire board of International Healthway Corporation (IHC), a police report was filed against Lim Beng Choo, who was ousted as executive director.

Magnus Böcker appointed SIAS chairman

MAGNUS Böcker, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Singapore Exchange (SGX), has been appointed the fourth honorary chairman of SIAS, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

Singapore shares close higher, STI now +2.1% for 2017

THE Straits Times Index managed to extend its good start to 2017 with a 16.47 points rise to 3,041.95 on Tuesday, which brought its gain for the year to 61 points or 2.1 per cent.