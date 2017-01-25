GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, has bought a 95 per cent stake in 60 Wall Street, a 47-storey tower in New York City's financial district of lower Manhattan that serves as the US headquarters of Deutsche Bank.

GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, has bought a 95 per cent stake in 60 Wall Street, a 47-storey tower in New York City's financial district of lower Manhattan that serves as the US headquarters of Deutsche Bank.

Singapore ranks 7th in latest annual index of least corrupt countries

Singapore has moved up a notch in an annual ranking of countries deemed the least corrupt in the world.

Acra to get new chief

SINGAPORE'S Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) will have a new chief at the helm. Ong Khiaw Hong will be its new chief executive (CE) from April 1. Mr Ong is currently the deputy commissioner of the Corporate and Services Group at the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras).

Oceanus in debt restructuring deal with key creditors

HOMEGROWN premium seafood supply chain manager Oceanus Group has entered into a binding term sheet with its key creditors in relation to a proposed debt restructuring.

Suntec Reit's Q4 DPU slips, S$800m Penang Rd project to be completed end 2019

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust posted on Wednesday a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.596 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016, 5.6 per cent lower than the DPU of 2.750 cents seen a year ago.

16,300 SMEs tapped grants from Spring in 2016

Some 16,000 companies received funding support from enterprise development agency Spring Singapore last year despite a slowing economy, according to data out on Wednesday.

Singapore shares finish mixed; volume improves and STI still +5.5% for 2017

A 60 points rise in the Dow futures on Wednesday that suggested a firm session ahead for Wall Street failed to inspire the Straits Times Index to push on to a fresh 15-month high, though the index’s eventual 2.01 points loss at 3,039.94 was considered by mild by any standard, given that it is still up by 159 points or 5.5 per cent for 2017.