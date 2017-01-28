Prices of Singapore dollar bonds continue to rise, hitting new highs, powered by a lack of supply.

Singapore bond prices hit new highs

Prices of Singapore dollar bonds continue to rise, hitting new highs, powered by a lack of supply.

Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m

Keppel Corporation has agreed to sell its entire stake in GE Keppel Energy Services to GE Singapore of General Electric for S$24.6 million by February, it said in a filing on Friday afternoon.

Temasek fund invests US$800m in Alphabet subsidiary

Singapore-based sovereign fund Temasek will invest US$800 million in Verily, the Alphabet subsidiary focused on healthcare announced on Thursday.

Sabana Reit issues 2.58m units to manager as 80% of Q4 base management fee

Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) on Friday issued 2.58 million units, worth about S$1.03 million, to its manager to cover 80 per cent of the base management fee for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2016.

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery expects net loss in second quarter

The board of lifting service provider Sin Heng Heavy Machinery said on Friday the group is expected to record a net loss for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, mainly due to unrealised fair value loss on forward currency contracts.

The STI Today

Singapore shares finish higher, STI now +6.4% for 2017

New US president Donald Trump's actions continued to dominate headlines this week, even if it now appears very likely that his "America First" campaign slogan will translate to protectionist trade practices and greater insularity that could damage the global economy.