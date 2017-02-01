THE Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) will be lowering application fees for patent and trademark protection and adjusting some other fees, starting April 1 this year.

IPOS to lower patent, trademark protection application fees from April 1

THE Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) will be lowering application fees for patent and trademark protection and adjusting some other fees, starting April 1 this year.

Singapore-Delaware cross-border insolvency guidelines implemented, more jurisdictions to come

There will soon be greater cooperation and communication for cross-border insolvency proceedings. On Wednesday, a new set of guidelines will be officially implemented between Singapore's Supreme Court and the United States bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware.

Technics Oil and Gas sells steel unit for S$950,000

Technics Oil and Gas, which is currently under judicial management, is selling its controlling stake in structural steel works company Technics Steel Pte Ltd for S$950,000.

Indonesia inflation rate picks up to 3.49% in January

Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated in January, mainly due to increases in the prices of processed food and drinks as well as cigarettes, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

South Korea January exports surge at fastest rate in nearly 5 years, top forecasts

South Korean exports rose in January for a third consecutive month and at the fastest pace in nearly five years, preliminary data showed on Wednesday, handsomely beating expectations.

Fed to hold rates steady to reassess outlook: Decision-day guide

Federal Reserve officials convene this week amid expectations that they will take a break after their December interest-rate hike to assess whether the economy is shifting out of its low-inflation, 2 per cent growth mode into a higher gear.

The STI Today

Singapore shares gain 21 points on Wednesday

With a more than 30-point rise in the Dow futures on late Wednesday afternoon, market sentiments turned bullish and most regional bourses rebounded into positive territory.