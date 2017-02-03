Investment commitments last year met or exceeded forecasts and will create 20,100 jobs when the projects are fully implemented, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said in a press release on Thursday.

Expected new jobs this year to be fewer than last year's: EDB

MND to give lift maintenance, replacement grants to town councils

Town councils in Singapore will get more funding from the Ministry of National Development (MND) to maintain and replace lifts, the ministry said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

CDL to buy London freehold site for £58m

Property developer City Developments Limited has exchanged contracts to buy the freehold Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea, London, from Curatus Trust, it said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

Quick take: Economists keep hawkish outlook even as FOMC holds rates

The US Federal Reserve reiterated its intention to lift rates gradually as the labor market tightens, while noting rising confidence among US consumers and businesses

SMOU to contribute S$1.2m towards cadet training

The Singapore Maritime Officers' Union (SMOU) will contribute S$1.2 million to help shipping companies defray the cost of providing training berths for Singaporean seafaring cadets taking part in the Tripartite Nautical Training Award and Tripartite Engineering Training Award Programmes (TNTA & TETA).

The STI Today

Singapore shares finish weaker; pennies in play as STI falls below 3,050

Penny stocks took centrestage on Thursday as a 60-point slide in the Dow futures on Thursday took the wind out of the sails of the local stock market, knocking back the Straits Times Index by 23.41 points at 3,044.08.