Earlier on May 24, 2016, and June 2, 2016, SembMarine and Jurong Shipyard were named as defendants along with other shipyards and entities in a suit filed by EIG Management against Petrobras.

Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court

THE US District Court for the district of Columbia has ruled in favour of Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine), Jurong Shipyard, Keppel Corporation and Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) in a lawsuit filed by EIG Management against Brazil's national oil company Sete Brasil. As a result, claims against them have been dismissed.

World Bank exploring new issuance for retail investors on SGX

The World Bank is exploring an issuance for retail investors that would be listed on Singapore Exchange (SGX), said Arunma Oteh, World Bank's vice-president and treasurer. sentifi.com Market voices on:

S'pore private-home prices ease 0.5% q-o-q in Q1: URA flash estimates

Prices of private homes in Singapore fell 0.5 per cent quarter on quarter in Q1 2017, based on the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) flash estimates released on Monday morning.

Flash estimates show HDB resale prices fall 0.6% in Q1

Housing & Development Board (HDB) resale flat prices fell 0.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 from Q4 2016. This came after four preceding quarters of negligible movements in prices.

Singapore and Japan to collaborate in development of ports

Singapore and Japan have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) for the planning, management and technological development of ports in the two countries.

Singapore eDevelopment's auditor draws attention to group's ability to continue as a going concern

Singapore eDevelopment's audit report on its financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2016, by its independent auditor Ernst & Young LLP contained an emphasis of matter.

GIC-Intiland JV to own and develop South Quarter complex in Jakarta

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has formed a 40-60 joint venture (JV) with Indonesia's property developer PT Intiland Development that owns and manages the integrated mixed-use complex South Quarter.

Natural Cool's independent audit report includes emphasis of matter

Natural Cool's independent auditor KPMG has issued its report for the group's financial statement for FY2016, which included an emphasis of matter in respect of the board's decision to form an internal investigation committee to review irregular transactions and activities of certain subsidiaries in the paint division as announced on Feb 28, 2017.

The STI Today

Singapore shares finish higher; STI gains 12 points in quiet trading

THE Straits Times Index on Monday kicked off the week with a 12.4-point rise to 3,187.51 thanks mainly to gains in Jardine stocks. Overall trading however, was quiet with turnover amounting to 2.3 billion units worth S$1.1 billion compared to Friday's S$1.6 billion. Excluding warrants there were 273 rises versus 189 falls throughout.