Among the sectors, construction fared the worst in slow payments, registering a new record high since Q4 2011. On a year-on-year basis, payment delays in the sector rose by 2.24 percentage points, from 52.98 per cent in Q1 2016 to 55.22 per cent in Q1 2017.

Overall payment performance improves in Q1, but construction sector lags

PROMPT payments accounted for less than half of total transactions while slow payments accounted for more than two-fifths of total transactions in the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest report from the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB).

Total ties up with Pavilion Energy for LNG bunkering

FRENCH oil major Total on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Temasek-backed Pavilion Energy on liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering cooperation.



Genting invests US$2m in Singapore-based molecular diagnostics startup

SINGAPORE-BASED molecular diagnostics startup Nova Satra Dx on Tuesday said it has raised funding of US$2 million from Genting Bio Cellular Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Genting Berhad.

mm2 Asia announces launch of unit's IPO shares on Catalist

FILM and TV production company mm2 Asia on Tuesday announced the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of shares for its unit UnUsUaL on Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Catalist board at a placement price of S$0.20 per share.

Ascott expands to South America with two franchise properties in Brazil

The Ascott Limited, CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit, has set its sights to expand in South America with franchise agreements for its first two serviced residences in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

S i2i to acquire e-commerce platform from Softbank-led fund

S i2i announced on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Affinity Capital has entered into an asset transfer agreement with SB ISAT Fund, a limited liability partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands, for the proposed acquisition of an e-commerce platform.

Diversity committee targets 30% of board seats for women by 2030

THE Diversity Action Committee (DAC) has adopted an escalating set of targets to raise women's share of board seats over the next 13 years, which if met could lead to women filling 459 more board seats by 2020 than they currently occupy.

Singapore shares finish lower; HK closure means thin volume

WITH Hong Kong closed for the Ching Ming festival, trading here on Tuesday was quiet ahead of US President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping on Friday.