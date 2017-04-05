You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 18:30

transport.jpg
The Public Transport Council (PTC) of Singapore said on Wednesday it has commenced a review of the public transport fare adjustment formula and mechanism.
PHOTO: ST FILE

PTC begins review of public transport fare adjustment formula, mechanism

THE Public Transport Council (PTC) of Singapore said on Wednesday it has commenced a review of the public transport fare adjustment formula and mechanism.

Digitalisation 'important way forward' for SMEs: Sim Ann

Digitalisation is an "important way forward" for Singapore's small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Zuellig Pharma to invest S$50m in Singapore innovation centre

Healthcare services provider Zuellig Pharma on Wednesday officially launched Zuellig Health Solutions (ZHS), its new Singapore-based innovation centre.

Thai firm lists One Stoxx Asean Select Dividend ETF on SGX

Thailand's largest ETF (exchange-traded fund) issuer and asset management company, One Asset Management (OneAM), on Wednesday listed its One Stoxx Asean Select Dividend Exchange Traded Fund on Singapore Exchange.

IEV Holdings, Lorenzo International respond to SGX queries

Singapore Exchange (SGX) queried IEV Holdings and Lorenzo International separately on the unusual movement in the volumes of their shares on Wednesday.

Share prices of telcos dip marginally on Wednesday

Stock prices of all three listed Singapore telcos fell marginally on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the Info-communications Media Development Authority's first stage of the latest round of general spectrum auction on Tuesday.

Singapore's Viant Commodities launches copper JV with KME

Singapore's Viant Commodities Pte Ltd said on Wednesday it has launched a joint venture with European copper products maker KME in Switzerland.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday

Singapore stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 2.51 points to 3,176.55.

 

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening