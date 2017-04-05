The Public Transport Council (PTC) of Singapore said on Wednesday it has commenced a review of the public transport fare adjustment formula and mechanism.

Digitalisation 'important way forward' for SMEs: Sim Ann

Digitalisation is an "important way forward" for Singapore's small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann on Wednesday. sentifi.com Market voices on:

Zuellig Pharma to invest S$50m in Singapore innovation centre

Healthcare services provider Zuellig Pharma on Wednesday officially launched Zuellig Health Solutions (ZHS), its new Singapore-based innovation centre.

Thai firm lists One Stoxx Asean Select Dividend ETF on SGX

Thailand's largest ETF (exchange-traded fund) issuer and asset management company, One Asset Management (OneAM), on Wednesday listed its One Stoxx Asean Select Dividend Exchange Traded Fund on Singapore Exchange.

IEV Holdings, Lorenzo International respond to SGX queries

Singapore Exchange (SGX) queried IEV Holdings and Lorenzo International separately on the unusual movement in the volumes of their shares on Wednesday.

Share prices of telcos dip marginally on Wednesday

Stock prices of all three listed Singapore telcos fell marginally on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the Info-communications Media Development Authority's first stage of the latest round of general spectrum auction on Tuesday.

Singapore's Viant Commodities launches copper JV with KME

Singapore's Viant Commodities Pte Ltd said on Wednesday it has launched a joint venture with European copper products maker KME in Switzerland.

Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday

Singapore stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 2.51 points to 3,176.55.