You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
THE Singapore High Court on Friday has reduced the State Court's sentence of City Harvest Church (CHC) founder and pastor, Kong Hee, to 3 years and 6 months, from eight years previously. The sentences of 5 other CHC leaders were also reduced.
Triyard in the red for Q2 with US$6.25m loss
TRIYARD Holdings on Friday announced a net loss of US$6.25 million for the second quarter ended Feb 28, 2017, against a net profit of US$5.28 million a year ago.
US employment growth seen slowing as warm weather boost fades
US job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.
Samsung heir accused of bribery, perjury as trial opens
THE heir to the huge Samsung business empire appeared in court Friday at the start of his trial for embezzlement and perjury, part of a corruption scandal that brought down South Korea's president.
The STI Today
Singapore shares finish higher; STI shrugs off US missile strike on Syria
NEWS that the United States launched a missile strike against Syria on Friday brought a wave of selling throughout the region, dragging the Straits Times Index (STI) down more than 20 points at one stage. A rebound in the Dow futures, however, helped the STI rebound to 3,177.27 for a gain of 1.68 points for the day, bringing its rise for the week to two points.