Resale transactions of private non-landed homes surged 51.8 per cent in March from a month ago to an estimated 1,058 units, while prices inched up by 0.5 per cent in a fifth straight month of increase on broad-based recovery across regions.

Private non-landed resale volumes surge in March, prices inch higher: SRX

Rotary Engineering wins projects worth over US$120m in UAE, Thailand

Rotary Engineering has secured two projects worth more than US$120 million in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand to provide engineering, construction and maintenance services for tank storage projects.

Alliance Mineral Assets inks lithium rights JV deal with Lithco

Australian miner Alliance Mineral Assets has entered into a lithium rights joint venture (JV) agreement with Lithco, a unit of Australia-listed Tawana Resources, furthering a farm-in agreement both parties signed in February.

Malaysia Feb factory output up 4.7% y/y, below forecast

Malaysia's industrial production in February rose 4.7 per cent from a year earlier, rebounding after two months in which the pace of expansion slowed, government data showed on Tuesday.

Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia

AN overwhelming 24 bids were submitted for the tender of a residential plot at Toh Tuck Road, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced at the tender closing on Tuesday.

Singapore's PCS shuts naphtha cracker; unit seen offline for 2 weeks

Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (PCS) has shut the smaller of two naphtha crackers following an outage, and the unit is expected to stay offline for about 14 days, trade sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close lower on geopolitical concerns

With geopolitical risks on the rise especially in the Middle East after the US's missile strike on Syria last week, the Straits Times Index on Tuesday tracked movements in Hong Kong and the Dow futures, dropping to an intraday low of 3,164 before finishing at 3,174.75 for a net loss of 6.7 points.