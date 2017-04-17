Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew for a fifth straight month in March, posting a 16.5 per cent year-on-year jump due to the increase in both electronic and non-electronic exports.

SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew for a fifth straight month in March, posting a 16.5 per cent year-on-year jump.

Othman Wok, member of Singapore's first Cabinet, dies at 92

FORMER Cabinet minister Othman Wok, one of the earliest proponents of multi-racialism in Singapore, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2017. He was 92.

Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,780 private homes in March 2017, up nearly 82 per cent from the 979 units they moved in the previous month and also 111 per cent higher than the 843 units they sold in March 2016.

SATS Coolport to provide meat transshipment services between NZ and EU

MEAT shipments from New Zealand, destined for the European Union (EU) markets, can now transit through Singapore via SATS Coolport, Asia's first on-airport perishable handling centre.

Changi Airport, SIA, STB to invest S$33.75m in Singapore promotion

CHANGI Airport Group (CAG), Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will invest S$33.75 million to renew a three-year partnership to promote Singapore as an inbound destination, the agencies said in a Monday release.

Frasers Centrepoint to acquire 86.56% stake in Geneba Properties

MAINBOARD-LISTED Frasers Centrepoint Limited (FCL) has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire an 86.56 per cent stake in Geneba Properties, an Amsterdam-based listed real estate investment company, for 315.9 million euros (S$467.8 million).

ARA Asset Management to delist on April 19

MAINBOARD-LISTED ARA Asset Management will be delisted with effect from April 19.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish weaker, STI down 1% on geopolitical worries

AT first glance, the Straits Times Index's 30.94 points or one per cent plunge to 3,138.3 and a data connectivity glitch that disrupted trading in the morning were the main features of Monday's trading.