You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 18:30

41304865.1 (42131629) - 03_04_2017 - pixgeneric.jpg
SBS Transit has been awarded the Seletar Bus Package which is the third set of public bus services that has been put up for tender.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SBS Transit clinches tender to operate Seletar Bus Package

SBS Transit has been awarded the Seletar Bus Package which is the third set of public bus services that has been put up for tender.

Singapore retains 10th spot in FDI Confidence Index

THE 2017 A T Kearney Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index puts Singapore in 10th position this year - a ranking it retained from last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore is about to get more costly for businesses

Businesses in Singapore are bracing for higher costs in a country that's already among the world's most expensive to live in.

Google to help train 1,000 SME business leaders in Singapore

GOOGLE on Wednesday announced plans to work with leading global training providers to equip 1,000 business leaders in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector by 2019.

Singaporeans most demanding when it comes to good service

SINGAPOREANS are voting with their wallets when they are unhappy with poor customer service.SHARE prices in the local bourse closed lower with the key Straits Times Index down 11.26 points or 0.4 per cent at 3,126.28.

Swiber not able to pay coupon, redeem principal of medium-term notes

SWIBER Holdings is unable to redeem the principal or pay the coupon for some S$160 million of outstanding medium-term notes, its judicial managers said after the market closed on Wednesday.

Keppel Reit appoints Penny Goh board chairman

THE chairman of the board of directors at Keppel Reit Management, Chin Wei-Li, will be resigning this week, with non-executive and independent director of the manager Penny Goh taking over.

 

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4% lower

SHARE prices in the local bourse closed lower with the key Straits Times Index down 11.26 points or 0.4 per cent at 3,126.28.

 

 

 

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 New COE quota to expand 20%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening