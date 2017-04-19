SBS Transit has been awarded the Seletar Bus Package which is the third set of public bus services that has been put up for tender.

SBS Transit clinches tender to operate Seletar Bus Package

SBS Transit has been awarded the Seletar Bus Package which is the third set of public bus services that has been put up for tender.

Singapore retains 10th spot in FDI Confidence Index

THE 2017 A T Kearney Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index puts Singapore in 10th position this year - a ranking it retained from last year.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore is about to get more costly for businesses

Businesses in Singapore are bracing for higher costs in a country that's already among the world's most expensive to live in.

Google to help train 1,000 SME business leaders in Singapore

GOOGLE on Wednesday announced plans to work with leading global training providers to equip 1,000 business leaders in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector by 2019.

Singaporeans most demanding when it comes to good service

SINGAPOREANS are voting with their wallets when they are unhappy with poor customer service.SHARE prices in the local bourse closed lower with the key Straits Times Index down 11.26 points or 0.4 per cent at 3,126.28.

Swiber not able to pay coupon, redeem principal of medium-term notes

SWIBER Holdings is unable to redeem the principal or pay the coupon for some S$160 million of outstanding medium-term notes, its judicial managers said after the market closed on Wednesday.

Keppel Reit appoints Penny Goh board chairman

THE chairman of the board of directors at Keppel Reit Management, Chin Wei-Li, will be resigning this week, with non-executive and independent director of the manager Penny Goh taking over.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4% lower

SHARE prices in the local bourse closed lower with the key Straits Times Index down 11.26 points or 0.4 per cent at 3,126.28.