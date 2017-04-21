Loans growth for Singapore banks will be subdued in the coming months, while non-performing loan (NPL) ratios will creep up, said BMI Research.

Singapore banks' loans growth to stay subdued, NPL ratios to rise: BMI Research

Loans growth for Singapore banks will be subdued in the coming months, while non-performing loan (NPL) ratios will creep up, said BMI Research.

Healthway Medical shareholders voted overwhelmingly for resolutions at EGM

Shareholders of Healthway Medical Corporation have voted overwhelmingly for both resolutions at its extraordinary general meeting held on Friday morning.

Singtel's subsidiaries sign agreements for S$4.1 billion of credit facilities

Singtel Group's subsidiaries entered into agreements for total credit facilities of approximately S$4.1 billion for general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing facilities.

Navios Maritime Partners to buy Rickmers' entire fleet for US$113m

Navios Maritime Partners L P (Navios Partners) has thrown distressed Singapore-listed trust Rickmers Maritime a lifeline by agreeing to buy its entire fleet in a US$113 million deal.

Singapore's March headline inflation seen at over 2-year high: poll

Singapore's annual headline inflation is seen staying elevated at 0.7 per cent in March, a Reuters poll showed, matching February's pace which was the biggest rise since September 2014.

Nomura sees South-east Asian stocks shedding their underdog tag

After lagging behind the wider region since 2013's taper tantrum, South-east Asian stocks are poised to start outperforming their peers.

StarHub broadband disruption was not due to DDoS attack, says investigation

After an exhaustive investigation, it has come to light that disruptions of StarHub's home broadband network last October were not due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack as had been feared.

Singapore stocks weaken over the week, STI down 0.9% on geopolitical concerns

The ebb and flow of geopolitical events dictated the direction of this week's trading.