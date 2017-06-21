Shares in Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble group rose nearly 10 per cent on Monday after a report that its creditors have agreed to push back a key repayment deadline by four months.

SGX, A*STAR to help startups, SMEs access R&D support, capital

Singapore Exchange (SGX) and ETPL, the commercialisation arm of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), are signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday to help startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tap on innovative technologies and capital more efficiently.

Singapore property stocks may build on best rally in five years

Singapore property stocks are set for their best annual performance in five years, and strategists believe the rally is far from over.

Public Transport Council to have new chief executive starting July 1

An advisory council to Singapore's Transport Ministry on public transport matters and fares is getting a new chief next month.

Felda chairman resigns amid leadership tension

The chairman of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd resigned amid a leadership tussle and graft probe at the world's biggest crude palm oil producer. Shares in the Malaysia state-linked company rose.

Shanmugam: Law to combat fake news to be introduced next year

A new law to fight fake news will be Introduced next year and the government will be consulting stakeholders in the second half of this year on it, Singapore's Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said on Monday.

Luxury online retailer Reebonz seeks to raise up to US$150m

Reebonz Pte Ltd, South-east Asia's largest online luxury retailer, is planning to raise as much as US$150 million to bolster its marketplace business and fund expansion in China, Japan and South Korea.

Sembcorp Industries issues S$200m bonds at 3.7%

Sembcorp Industries announced on Monday that it is issuing bonds worth S$200 million, at 3.7 per cent, to lenders.

Singapore shares close higher but in low volume

Volume last Friday surged to S$1.5 billion from a Monday-Thursday average of S$1 billion but there was no follow-through on Monday, with turnover dropping back to just 1.9 billion units worth S$765 million - the lowest dollar value in about three weeks.