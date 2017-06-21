You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
UOB deepens support of Chinese companies expanding through Belt and Road initiative
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) has deepened its support of Chinese companies expanding through the Belt and Road initiative with the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MOUs), it announced on Tuesday.
Indebted Noble confirms bank loan relief, but skips coupon payment
Noble Group Ltd on Tuesday confirmed it had extended a key debt deadline and was in "constructive" talks with potential investors, but the crisis-hit trader also pushed back payment of the coupon on a closely watched bond.
Geylang private homes to be returned to the State when leases expire in 2020
In a first for residential properties in Singapore, 191 private terraced houses at Geylang Lorong 3 will be returned to the State when their leases run out at the end of 2020, with no extensions allowed.
Manulife US Reit placement oversubscribed, gross proceeds up to US$80.5m
Manulife US Real Estate Management, the manager of Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit), announced on Tuesday that its private placement of 73.6 million new units in Manulife US Reit was "well over-subscribed with strong participation from new and existing institutional investors".
Two more Singaporeans issued with orders under Internal Security Act: MHA
Two Singaporean men have been arrested and issued with orders under the Internal Security Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
BreadTalk appoints Henry Chu group CEO from July 1
Mainboard-listed BreadTalk Group Limited has appointed Henry Chu as its group CEO, with effect from July 1. He takes over from Oh Eng Lock, who will be stepping down on June 30.
Fullerton Fund Management makes changes to senior investment team
Fullerton Fund Management Company has announced changes to its senior investment leadership team.
CoAssets gets licence to run crowdfunding in Singapore
Homegrown crowdfunding company CoAssets said on Tuesday that it has has received the Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to run crowdfunding in Singapore.
The STI Today
Singapore shares close lower; STI weighed down by falls in banks, Jardine stocks
Wall Street's new all-time high on Monday failed to lift sentiment here on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) on Tuesday sliding to a 16.76-point loss at 3,230.42 on volume of 2.7 billion units worth S$1.07 billion, compared with S$765 million on Monday.