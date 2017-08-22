Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Singapore to roll out smart data to improve maritime, port operations
Singapore stands among the first port cities in the world to apply sense-making smart data to improve maritime and port operations.
ComfortDelgro and Uber in talks to form strategic alliance
ComfortDelgro Corporation and Uber Technologies are in exclusive discussions to form a potential strategic alliance, which may include collaboration in fleet management and booking software solutions in Singapore.
OCBC Bank in 10-year strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of Ningbo
OCBC Bank said on Tuesday that it has entered into a 10-year strategic cooperation agreement with its associate company Bank of Ningbo (BON) to deepen collaboration across a broad range of business areas.
COC review finds 'areas of concern' in Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple's governance, administration
The Commissioner of Charities (COC) has started an inquiry into the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple (SVT) under Section 8 of the Charities Act to decide the next court of action following a review that has identified "certain areas of concern" in the temple's governance and administration.
CapitaLand debuts US$300m PE fund to boost Grade A commercial property expansion in Vietnam
Capitaland Limited has set up its first private equity fund in Vietnam that closed at US$300 million to boost its expansion into Grade A commercial real estate in Vietnam.
China Construction Bank raising US$15b in funding for Belt and Road deals: sources
China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) is raising at least US$15 billion for a fund to finance investments related to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
EU insists on orderly Brexit as UK battles for upper hand
Britain is in a hurry to get Brexit talks to envelop trade. Not so fast, the European Union says.
The STI Today
Singapore shares end 5-day slide; STI gains 0.52% to 3,263.79
Singapore shares ended a five-day decline on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) climbing 0.52 per cent, or 16.8 points, to close at 3,263.79.
