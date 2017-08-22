You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Progressively from this September until January 2018, seven modules of smart data will be rolled out across Maritime Singapore. These modules have been developed and tested under a joint initiative between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and IBM.
Singapore to roll out smart data to improve maritime, port operations

Singapore stands among the first port cities in the world to apply sense-making smart data to improve maritime and port operations.

ComfortDelgro and Uber in talks to form strategic alliance

ComfortDelgro Corporation and Uber Technologies are in exclusive discussions to form a potential strategic alliance, which may include collaboration in fleet management and booking software solutions in Singapore.

OCBC Bank in 10-year strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of Ningbo

OCBC Bank said on Tuesday that it has entered into a 10-year strategic cooperation agreement with its associate company Bank of Ningbo (BON) to deepen collaboration across a broad range of business areas.

COC review finds 'areas of concern' in Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple's governance, administration

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) has started an inquiry into the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple (SVT) under Section 8 of the Charities Act to decide the next court of action following a review that has identified "certain areas of concern" in the temple's governance and administration.

CapitaLand debuts US$300m PE fund to boost Grade A commercial property expansion in Vietnam

Capitaland Limited has set up its first private equity fund in Vietnam that closed at US$300 million to boost its expansion into Grade A commercial real estate in Vietnam.

China Construction Bank raising US$15b in funding for Belt and Road deals: sources

China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) is raising at least US$15 billion for a fund to finance investments related to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

EU insists on orderly Brexit as UK battles for upper hand

Britain is in a hurry to get Brexit talks to envelop trade. Not so fast, the European Union says.

The STI Today

Singapore shares end 5-day slide; STI gains 0.52% to 3,263.79

Singapore shares ended a five-day decline on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) climbing 0.52 per cent, or 16.8 points, to close at 3,263.79.

Aug 22, 2017
Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared

Aug 22, 2017
STT data centre arm set for next stage of global expansion

Aug 22, 2017
Normanton Park on sale with S$800m reserve price

Aug 22, 2017
Singapore to roll out smart data to improve maritime, port operations

Aug 22, 2017
ComfortDelgro and Uber in talks to form strategic alliance

Aug 22, 2017
Singapore is seeking business with startups to spur them

Aug 22, 2017
GLP acquires Hallmark International for US$121.64m

