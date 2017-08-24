The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) collected S$47 billion in tax revenue in the fiscal year 2017, close to 5 per cent more than a year ago.

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) collected S$47 billion in tax revenue in the fiscal year 2017, close to 5 per cent more than a year ago.

China prosecutors charge Trafigura, staff member in 3-year oil probe: document

Chinese prosecutors have charged Trafigura's Singapore division and a Beijing-based staff member for allegedly fabricating gasoline deals with a Chinese oil trading company following a three-year probe, according to a letter of indictment reviewed by Reuters.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cereit), a Singapore Reit with portfolio of assets in Europe, has received an Eligibility-to-List (ETL) nod from the Singapore Exchange for its estimated one billion euros (S$1.6 billion) initial public offering (IPO).

Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont

Blumont Group has received a mandatory takeover bid from Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe at 0.0182 Singapore cent apiece.

After Twitter exchange with PM Lee, Razer CEO says he will submit e-payment proposal within two weeks

After a recent brief exchange on Twitter with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong over e-payments, Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang said his company is now working to submit a proposal to the government for a unified e-payments system.

Keppel unit in US secures US$400m contract to build two LNG vessels

Keppel Offshore & Marine's wholly owned unit in the US has clinched a contract worth over US$400 million from a Honolulu-based ocean shipping firm to build two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fuelled containerships.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance buying Singapore property, casualty insurance firm First Capital Insurance

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) is buying Singapore's largest property and casualty insurance company First Capital Insurance from Fairfax Financial Holdings for US$1.6 billion to further cement its leading position in Asean's non-life insurance market.

Chinese-backed Singapore bourse is said to get MAS nod

Asia Pacific Exchange Pte Ltd has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to start a third derivatives exchange in the city, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Ezion to hold informal meetings with lenders, noteholders

Ezion Holdings said it was arranging informal meetings with lenders and holders of notes issued under its S$1.5 billion multi-currency debt issue programme.

Corporate Earnings

​The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Thursday

Singapore stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) advancing 12.11 points to 3,272.16.