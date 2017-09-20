You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Sep 20, 2017

Singapore's electronics sector is set to achieve a manufacturing value-add of S$22.2 billion and create 2,100 new professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) jobs by 2020, as the electronics industry transformation map (ITM) kicked off on Wednesday.
Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran
SINGAPORE's electronics sector is set to achieve a manufacturing value-add of S$22.2 billion and create 2,100 new professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) jobs by 2020, as the electronics industry transformation map (ITM) kicked off on Wednesday. 

Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
THE small car certificate of entitlement (COE) premium bounced back up after most distributors reported robust bookings following the almost S$7,000 plunge two weeks ago.

 

 

Swissco judicial managers get US$28.5m offer from white knight investor
THE court-appointed judicial managers (JMs) of Swissco Holdings have secured an offer valued at US$28.5 million from a white knight investor for its offshore support vessel business.

Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
A CONSORTIUM led by Poh Tiong Choon Logistics' chairman, Poh Choon Ann, is making an offer to takeover the Singapore-listed firm at S$1.30 a share, valuing one of Asia's largest land transport providers at S$275.5 million.

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker
GOGORO Inc, an electric scooter-maker backed by Panasonic Corp, raised US$300 million from Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte and other investors to pay for expansion and research and development.

Great Eastern to sell stake in Malaysian ops for US$1b: report
SINGAPORE insurer Great Eastern Holdings Ltd is planning to dispose of its stake in its Malaysian operations for US$1 billion, said a report in Malaysian newspaper, The Star, on Wednesday.

Average assets in Singapore family offices nearly double those in Asia-Pacific
ULTRA wealthy families in Singapore have entrusted more of their assets to family offices (FOs), compared to the rest of the Asia-Pacific.

Singapore stocks finish weaker as caution reigns ahead of FOMC meeting
TRADING on Wednesday crawled to a virtual standstill as players waited for the outcome of the latest US Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting which would be known on Thursday morning, local time.

 

Saudi plans US$2.7b entertainment firm as Kingdom opens up

Eurozone catches up with US as global growth gets more in sync: OECD

Hindus fleeing Myanmar violence hope for shelter in Modi's India

UK retail sales surge in August, likely to boost BOE rate hike bets

New Zealand fuel shortage disrupts air travel just days before poll

Flights, trains in turmoil as rains hit Mumbai

Sep 20, 2017
SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

Sep 20, 2017
Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

Sep 20, 2017
BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

