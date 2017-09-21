You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will enter into a joint venture with Invincible Investment Corporation, a public hotel and residential J-Reit, to acquire Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for about 100 billion yen (US$909.1 million).
GIC-backed JV to buy Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for US$909.1m
SINGAPORE'S sovereign wealth fund GIC will enter into a joint venture with Invincible Investment Corporation, a public hotel and residential J-Reit, to acquire Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for about 100 billion yen (US$909.1 million). 

CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) is buying Asia Square Tower 2 from BlackRock Asia Property Fund III L.P. for an agreed property value of S$2.09 billion or S$2,689 per square foot, making it Singapore's second largest office tower sale in history.

 

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1b
HONG KONG-BASED insurer AIA Group is making its largest acquisition with a A$3.8 billion (S$4.1 billion) purchase of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance business that will make it the largest life insurer in Australia and New Zealand.

Darco, InfraCo Asia team up for S$50m water treatment projects in Vietnam
DARCO Water Technologies and InfraCo Asia Development will team up on a design, build, own, operate (DBOO) model for four municipal water treatment projects in Vietnam.

Tat Hong says in ongoing talks on potential transactions, appoints adviser
CRANE specialist Tat Hong Holdings, which has halted trading in its shares after they rallied more than 5 per cent on Thursday, revealed that it has been approached by certain parties on a potential transaction.

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project
THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday that it has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary - SG HSR pte ltd - to implement the Kuala Lumpur - Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) will look to "invest strategically" to grow its fixed income business, chief executive Loh Boon Chye told shareholders at the market operator's annual general meeting on Thursday morning.

Singapore stocks finish mixed, STI weighed down by losses in Jardine stable
IN relatively quiet trading, the Straits Times Index (STI) drifted to a 4.25 point loss at 3,213.82. Although volume of 1.8 billion units worth S$1.1 billion bettered Wednesday's S$824.4 million, it was still only just above the industry's unofficial breakeven of S$1 billion.

 

Global trade 'rebounds strongly' in first half of 2017: WTO

US tech giants in EU sights as tax clampdown takes shape

Merkel's party dips in poll but still way ahead before Sunday vote

BOJ masters yield curve but inflation failure draws critics

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project

Eurozone growth gaining momentum but inflation subdued: ECB Bulletin

