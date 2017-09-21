Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will enter into a joint venture with Invincible Investment Corporation, a public hotel and residential J-Reit, to acquire Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for about 100 billion yen (US$909.1 million).

SINGAPORE'S sovereign wealth fund GIC will enter into a joint venture with Invincible Investment Corporation, a public hotel and residential J-Reit, to acquire Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for about 100 billion yen (US$909.1 million).

CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) is buying Asia Square Tower 2 from BlackRock Asia Property Fund III L.P. for an agreed property value of S$2.09 billion or S$2,689 per square foot, making it Singapore's second largest office tower sale in history.

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1b

HONG KONG-BASED insurer AIA Group is making its largest acquisition with a A$3.8 billion (S$4.1 billion) purchase of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance business that will make it the largest life insurer in Australia and New Zealand.

Darco, InfraCo Asia team up for S$50m water treatment projects in Vietnam

DARCO Water Technologies and InfraCo Asia Development will team up on a design, build, own, operate (DBOO) model for four municipal water treatment projects in Vietnam.

Tat Hong says in ongoing talks on potential transactions, appoints adviser

CRANE specialist Tat Hong Holdings, which has halted trading in its shares after they rallied more than 5 per cent on Thursday, revealed that it has been approached by certain parties on a potential transaction.

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday that it has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary - SG HSR pte ltd - to implement the Kuala Lumpur - Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) will look to "invest strategically" to grow its fixed income business, chief executive Loh Boon Chye told shareholders at the market operator's annual general meeting on Thursday morning.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish mixed, STI weighed down by losses in Jardine stable

IN relatively quiet trading, the Straits Times Index (STI) drifted to a 4.25 point loss at 3,213.82. Although volume of 1.8 billion units worth S$1.1 billion bettered Wednesday's S$824.4 million, it was still only just above the industry's unofficial breakeven of S$1 billion.