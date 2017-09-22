In a joint media statement, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board and the Housing Development Board (HDB) said since January 1, 2008, savings in the SMRA have been invested in Special Singapore Government Securities (SSGS).

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

THE government will extend the 4 per cent minimum interest rate earned on all Special, Medisave and Retirement Account (SMRA) monies for one year until end December 2018.

PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West

YCH Group officially opened its new Supply Chain City, a S$200 million logistics facility, in Jurong West on Friday.The facility is equipped with modern technology such as radio-frequency identification, and an automated storage retrieval system for cargo

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

A SingHaiyi-led group has won the Sun Rosier condominium tender for collective sale at S$271 million, or S$1,325 per square foot (psf) per plot, higher than the asking price.

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

CROMWELL Property Group on Friday said it will not proceed with the Cromwell European Reit listing as planned, delaying the registration of the IPO prospectus due to "current market conditions".

MoneyMax pioneers live e-auction site with Japan's Aucnet

CATALIST-LISTED MoneyMax Financial Services and Japan-listed Aucnet is jointly developing Singapore's first online live B2B auction platform.

Singapore's CPI seen rising 0.6% y-o-y in August: Reuters poll

Singapore's consumer price index in August probably rose at the same pace as the previous month from a year earlier due to higher petrol prices, a Reuters poll showed.

CEA fines and suspends property agent for breaching code of ethics

THE Council for Estate Agencies' (CEA) Disciplinary Committee has slapped a S$6,000 fine on PropNex Realty property agent Ng Ser Leong for two counts of breaching the code of ethics and professional client care.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks close week on a soft note despite banks propping STI up

THE 30-stock Straits Times Index fell for three of the five days this week, though on Friday gains in the banks helped it record a 6.43-point rise to 3,220.25 that enabled it to register an 11-point or 0.3 per cent rise for the week.