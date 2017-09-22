You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 6:30 PM

JK_generics15.jpg
In a joint media statement, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board and the Housing Development Board (HDB) said since January 1, 2008, savings in the SMRA have been invested in Special Singapore Government Securities (SSGS).
PHOTO: ST FILE

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate
THE government will extend the 4 per cent minimum interest rate earned on all Special, Medisave and Retirement Account (SMRA) monies for one year until end December 2018. 

PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West
YCH Group officially opened its new Supply Chain City, a S$200 million logistics facility, in Jurong West on Friday.The facility is equipped with modern technology such as radio-frequency identification, and an automated storage retrieval system for cargo

 

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m
A SingHaiyi-led group has won the Sun Rosier condominium tender for collective sale at S$271 million, or S$1,325 per square foot (psf) per plot, higher than the asking price.

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'
CROMWELL Property Group on Friday said it will not proceed with the Cromwell European Reit listing as planned, delaying the registration of the IPO prospectus due to "current market conditions".

MoneyMax pioneers live e-auction site with Japan's Aucnet
CATALIST-LISTED MoneyMax Financial Services and Japan-listed Aucnet is jointly developing Singapore's first online live B2B auction platform.

Singapore's CPI seen rising 0.6% y-o-y in August: Reuters poll
Singapore's consumer price index in August probably rose at the same pace as the previous month from a year earlier due to higher petrol prices, a Reuters poll showed.

CEA fines and suspends property agent for breaching code of ethics
THE Council for Estate Agencies' (CEA) Disciplinary Committee has slapped a S$6,000 fine on PropNex Realty property agent Ng Ser Leong for two counts of breaching the code of ethics and professional client care.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks close week on a soft note despite banks propping STI up
THE 30-stock Straits Times Index fell for three of the five days this week, though on Friday gains in the banks helped it record a 6.43-point rise to 3,220.25 that enabled it to register an 11-point or 0.3 per cent rise for the week.

 

Government & Economy

Thai authorities close in on Yingluck's escape accomplices

German economy strengthens in boost to Euro region outlook

Eurozone businesses end the third quarter on a high note

Britain will meet its Brexit financial obligations - minister

Singapore's CPI seen rising 0.6% y-o-y in August: Reuters poll

Ex-Australian PM Abbott 'headbutted' amid heated gay marriage campaign

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening