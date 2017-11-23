Singapore's economy performed better than expected this year due mostly to a strong showing in electronics, prompting the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to upgrade its 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast on Thursday morning.

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

SINGAPORE'S economy performed much better than expected this year due mostly to a strong showing in electronics, prompting the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to upgrade its 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast on Thursday morning.

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

THE company behind the No Signboard Seafood chain of restaurants will raise about S$35 million from an initial public offering (IPO) and cornerstone placement of shares at S$0.28 apiece.

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

THE manufacturing sector continued its run as the standout performer in the the third quarter, helping to lift Singapore's economic growth and the outlook for the coming year.

Singapore consumer prices inch up 0.4% in October

SINGAPORE'S inflation remained muted last month though the cost of some key items - including food, healthcare and education - continued to edge up.

ICM sector grew at CAGR of 7.2% between 2011-2015

THE nominal value-added (VA) of Singapore's infocomm media (ICM) sector grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 per cent between 2011 and 2015.

BLOCK71 Suzhou opens to boost tech entrepreneurship between Singapore, China

BLOCK71 Suzhou - an incubation space initiative to promote tech innovation and entrepreneurship between Singapore and China - was officially launched on Thursday by Singapore Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

Singapore consumers show growing preference for global brands over local: Nielsen

SINGAPORE consumers are displaying a growing preference for global brands over locally manufactured products, especially when it comes to baby formula and diapers, but not so much for snacks and instant noodles, according to a survey by market research expert Nielsen.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close down 0.2% on Thursday

THE benchmark Straits Times Index dipped by 6.85 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,423.17, after finishing the day before at its highest since May 2015.