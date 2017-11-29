You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 29, 2017

CPF members who invested in funds that are part of the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) reaped average returns of 2.7 per cent in the three months to Sept 30.
CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer
SALARIES across industries in Singapore will likely rise by an overall 3.9 per cent next year, without taking into account inflation, human resource consultants Mercer said on Wednesday.

SGInnovate to invest in 20 startups, engage 15,000 participants under new deep tech strategy
SGINNOVATE will invest in at least 20 deep tech startups founded in Singapore and have 15,000 participants take part in more than 150 deep-tech events in 2018, the Singapore government-owned innovation platform said on Wednesday.

Allied Technologies discloses married deal involving 114m shares for S$7.1m
PRICES of completed private apartments and condos in Singapore rose 0.6 per cent in October compared to the previous month.

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt
A DAY after Iceberg Research issued another fresh attack on Noble Group, the commodity trader on Wednesday announced the proposed disposal of four wholly owned Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier vessels, which it said was part of its debt reduction plans and strategic review announced in July 2017.

SGX seeking public's views on proposed changes to securities settlement, clearing
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has proposed changes to its securities settlement and clearing processes, with a public consultation that opened after the end of trading on Wednesday. 


Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 3.36 points to 3,438.99.

 

Germany's SPD leader calls for euro zone budget ahead of Merkel meeting

Consumer demand to drive Russian GDP growth in 2018: World Bank

IMF says Hong Kong property to slow if Fed delivers rate hikes

BOJ's Nakaso says central bank has tools, expertise to exit easy policy

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

What now for 'nuclear' North Korea?

Nov 29, 2017
Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

Nov 29, 2017
GST hike - by how much and how soon?

Nov 29, 2017
Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

