CPF members who invested in funds that are part of the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) reaped average returns of 2.7 per cent in the three months to Sept 30.

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

CPF members who invested in funds that are part of the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) reaped average returns of 2.7 per cent in the three months to Sept 30.

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

SALARIES across industries in Singapore will likely rise by an overall 3.9 per cent next year, without taking into account inflation, human resource consultants Mercer said on Wednesday.

SGInnovate to invest in 20 startups, engage 15,000 participants under new deep tech strategy

SGINNOVATE will invest in at least 20 deep tech startups founded in Singapore and have 15,000 participants take part in more than 150 deep-tech events in 2018, the Singapore government-owned innovation platform said on Wednesday.

Allied Technologies discloses married deal involving 114m shares for S$7.1m

PRICES of completed private apartments and condos in Singapore rose 0.6 per cent in October compared to the previous month.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt

A DAY after Iceberg Research issued another fresh attack on Noble Group, the commodity trader on Wednesday announced the proposed disposal of four wholly owned Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier vessels, which it said was part of its debt reduction plans and strategic review announced in July 2017.

SGX seeking public's views on proposed changes to securities settlement, clearing

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has proposed changes to its securities settlement and clearing processes, with a public consultation that opened after the end of trading on Wednesday.



Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 3.36 points to 3,438.99.