Retail sales continued to decline in October, and just barely notched minute gains when motor vehicles were excluded.

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

Noble sells coal unit for US$34.5m

NOBLE Group has completed the sale of MR Coal Marketing and Trading, a unit dealing in coal sales, for a cash consideration of US$34.5 million to an unnamed buyer.

Singapore resale condo prices up 0.5% in November: SRX Property

RESALE prices of private condominiums in Singapore posted a 0.5 per cent increase in November 2017 from a month ago, SRX Property flash estimates showed on Tuesday.

Cairnhill Heights in District 9 seeking more than S$80m in collective sale tender

DISTRICT 9's Cairnhill Heights, a freehold private residential site located at Cairnhill Rise, has obtained more than 90 per cent consensus from owners agreeing to a collective sale.

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

THE Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched a residential site for executive condominium development at Sumang Walk for sale by public tender on Tuesday, under the second half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

Singapore drops 5 spots to rank 21st in priciest cities for expats: ECA International

SINGAPORE has dropped five places in the global rankings since 2016, while cities such as Tel Aviv and Copenhagen have climbed.

Electric-vehicle car sharing programme officially rolls out with 80 cars

Singapore's first large-scale electric-vehicle car sharing programme officially rolled out on Tuesday, with 80 hatchbacks and 32 charging stations offering some 120 charging points available for public use.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close marginally higher on last-minute buying

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse trended downwards nearly all day but thanks to an eleventh-hour "Christmas shopping", the key Straits Times Index managed to close in positive territory - up 5.09 points at 3,465.54 on Tuesday.