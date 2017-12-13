PRIVATE sector economists are expecting Singapore's 2017 full-year growth to come in at 3.3 per cent, up from an earlier 2.5 per cent forecast in September.

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

PRIVATE sector economists are expecting Singapore's 2017 full-year growth to come in at 3.3 per cent, up from an earlier 2.5 per cent forecast in September.

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

THERE are more job seekers in Singapore who have been unemployed for 25 weeks or more. This trend emerged even as the unemployment rate for Singaporeans declined slightly, according to the labour report for the third quarter of 2017.

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

THE government has decided to keep the total supply of land for private residential development for the first half of next year at about the same level as that for the current H2 2017 slate, citing among other factors, sufficient supply from the redevelopment of collective sale sites being generated from the private sector.

Billionaire stocks on SGX averages 23.1% total returns in 2017

SINGAPORE now has 105 stocks with market capitalisation above S$1 billion, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Wednesday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Noble is said to seek debt-for-equity deal as shares surge

NOBLE Group is talking to creditors about a conventional restructuring that includes a debt-for-equity swap, according to people familiar with the negotiations, a move that represents a change of tack as the commodities trader fights for survival.

Singapore bourse clears first Dubai/Kuwait/India Sling LNG futures

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has cleared the world's first futures contract for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to Dubai, Kuwait and India.

HP unveils Apac-Japan campus, smart manufacturing research centre in Singapore

HP has officially opened its new S$100 million Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) campus in Singapore, bringing together for the first time more than 3,000 employees from 35 nationalities onto a single location to carry out sales, logistics and research and development for the region.

The STI Today

STI adds 3 points on Wednesday

TRADING of local equities picked up in the last half hour, sending the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) into positive territory following a dip earlier in the day.