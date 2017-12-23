You are here

Fri, Dec 22, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Bank of Singapore plans to hire about 20 relationship managers next year to cater to non-resident Indians and rich people in the Arab world.
Bank of Singapore hires bankers to manage Middle East, Indian money
THE private-banking arm of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. is adding more staff in Dubai, as the Singapore lender seeks a greater role managing the money of the Middle East's wealthy and of Indians living overseas.

Cosco hits 90% acquisition threshold in takeover bid, plans to delist Cogent
CHINESE shipping company Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) has hit the 90 per cent compulsory acquisition mark for its S$1.02-a-share cash offer for Cogent Holdings.

Pavillon to issue 3-year, 5% convertible bonds to pay for Johor Bahru properties
MAINBOARD-LISTED Pavillon Holdings on Friday said it will pay the remaining RM29.9 million (S$9.84 million) for its Johor Bahru properties acquisition by issuing three-year convertible bonds at 5 per cent interest per annum. 

CDL Hospitality Trust to sell two Brisbane assets for A$77m
CDL Hospitality Trusts is selling the Mercure Brisbane and Ibis Brisbane for A$77.0 million (S$79.6 million), the stapled group announced on Friday.

Spackman Entertainment buys talent management agency; ups stake in Spackman Media
SPACKMAN Entertainment Group Limited, a South Korean entertainment production group, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with independent third parties to acquire talent management agency, Constellation Agency for S$16.6 million.

 

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.1% higher on Friday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 3.18 points to 3,385.71.

 

Trump travel ban dealt blow by San Francisco appeals court

Record crowds celebrate Japan emperor's 84th birthday

Driver charged with attempted murder over Melbourne vehicle attack

China's trade with North Korea edges up in November

US tax cuts to cost US$1t after growth, official study finds

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea

