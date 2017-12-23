Bank of Singapore plans to hire about 20 relationship managers next year to cater to non-resident Indians and rich people in the Arab world.

Bank of Singapore hires bankers to manage Middle East, Indian money

THE private-banking arm of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. is adding more staff in Dubai, as the Singapore lender seeks a greater role managing the money of the Middle East's wealthy and of Indians living overseas.

Cosco hits 90% acquisition threshold in takeover bid, plans to delist Cogent

CHINESE shipping company Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) has hit the 90 per cent compulsory acquisition mark for its S$1.02-a-share cash offer for Cogent Holdings.

Pavillon to issue 3-year, 5% convertible bonds to pay for Johor Bahru properties

MAINBOARD-LISTED Pavillon Holdings on Friday said it will pay the remaining RM29.9 million (S$9.84 million) for its Johor Bahru properties acquisition by issuing three-year convertible bonds at 5 per cent interest per annum.

CDL Hospitality Trust to sell two Brisbane assets for A$77m

CDL Hospitality Trusts is selling the Mercure Brisbane and Ibis Brisbane for A$77.0 million (S$79.6 million), the stapled group announced on Friday.

Spackman Entertainment buys talent management agency; ups stake in Spackman Media

SPACKMAN Entertainment Group Limited, a South Korean entertainment production group, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with independent third parties to acquire talent management agency, Constellation Agency for S$16.6 million.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.1% higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 3.18 points to 3,385.71.